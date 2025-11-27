Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): A large number of youth Congress workers held a massive protest against the Election Commission of India over the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Thursday.

The youth Congress workers staged their protest at Congress headquarters in the state capital and were heading to the state election commission office but the police stopped them by barricading at Vyapam Square in the city.

After that, the protesters tried to cross the barricade resulting in the police using water cannons and mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Additionally, the police also arrested a few protestors on the occasion.

National Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib said, "Today, we are protesting against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar. We know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the PM by vote theft. Gyanesh Kumar, who meant to protect democracy, has become the destroyer of democracy. He is working for the Prime Minister and his party. We are protesting against him and will continue to protest across the nation until he comes to his senses and starts working to protect the democracy of the nation,"

"We will not fear at all, be it water cannon or lathi charge. We will keep struggling for the democracy of the nation until Gyanesh Kumar comes to his senses and starts working properly," he added.

On the other hand, state Youth Congress president Yash Ghanghoriya said, "Today, the youth Congress workers protested against the Election Commission of India. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) misuse the government bodies. They have torn the Constitution to shreds. They have attempted to take away the rights granted to our voters. We will fight against this government."

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) Shailendra Singh told ANI that the police had already informed them about their decided route and permitted them to move only up to the barricading.

"But among the protestors, they tried to cross the barricading and created a ruckus as a result of which, we used water cannons to disperse them. Some arrests were also made on the occasion," the officer added. (ANI)

