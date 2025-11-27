Lucknow, November 27: Tensions flared in the state capital here on Thursday as Youth Congress workers staged a protest against the SIR issue, intensifying their ongoing 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo' campaign. The demonstration, which began peacefully, quickly escalated when protestors attempted to cross police barricades and block major roads in the heart of the city.

Large groups of Youth Congress members gathered near the party office before marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Raising slogans such as "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo," the protestors demanded accountability from the government and called for immediate action on the SIR concerns. However, the situation became tense when the demonstrators broke through police barricades to reach high-security zones. The road blockade disrupted traffic movement, prompting swift intervention by law enforcement personnel. Police deployed additional forces to control the crowd and prevent further escalation. ‘Congress, Left Using Foreign X Handles to Malign India, PM Narendra Modi’, Alleges BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra (Watch Video).

Several Youth Congress workers were detained after they refused to disperse despite repeated warnings. They were taken to nearby police stations in buses arranged by the authorities. Police officials stated that the detentions were made to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of commuters. Youth Congress leaders condemned the police action, alleging that their peaceful democratic protest was met with undue force. They vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed.

The Youth Congress has announced that more such protests will take place in the coming days as part of its nationwide campaign. Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, on July 24, claimed that special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar was causing chaos and that voters were worried and troubled by the exercise. "The Bihar elections are approaching, and the Election Commission has decided in haste. Whatever work is to be done, it should have been done with proper preparation," Rai told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, criticised the Election Commission of India, calling it "Dhritrashtra" over their decision to revise electoral rolls in Bihar, and accused them of "not respecting" the constitution or following Supreme Court advice. Pappu Yadav's remark comes after the Supreme Court allowed the EC to continue the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while advising them to consider allowing Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards as admissible documents for voter identity. 'Court Should Not Be Made a Medium for Political Battles': Former CJI BR Gavai on ‘Vote Chori’ Row.

#WATCH | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Youth Congress workers stage protest over SIR; 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodo' campaign crossing barricades and blocking roads leads to police intervention and detentions. pic.twitter.com/xjwTgwDaxi — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Police use water cannon to disperse Youth Congress workers, who are staging a protest over SIR, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/SQvabc6uEo — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Yogender Chandolia supported the SC's move and said that the names of foreign nationals, like those from Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, must be removed. He also said that such individuals should be sent back to their countries and added that this exercise should be carried out in other states as well.

