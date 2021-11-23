Indore, Nov 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against Indore's deputy inspector general (DIG) for allegedly disregarding three of its orders in separate cases.

Also Read | Pune: Thieves Steal Jewellery Worth Rs 9.5 Lakh From Wedding Venues, Probe Underway.

The MPHRC has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 against DIG Manish Kapooria and also served a show cause notice to him, an official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Transfers 2.46 Lakh to Chit Fund Investors of Rajnandgaon District.

The commission has ordered the DIG to appear in person before it to give his explanation in the matter, he said.

The rights body had directed Kapooria to submit a report on the matter of an old-man who was allegedly being harassed by his son and daughter-in-law and two other cases, the official said.

Despite being sent a number of reminders in the matter, the senior police official did not bother to respond to them, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)