Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condemned the behaviour of opposition MPs towards Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as "indecent and inexcusable."

In a post on X, the CM said, "the unparliamentary, indecent and inexcusable conduct of the opposition towards the honourable vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar in the parliament premises is not only undemocratic but also reflects their bad manners."

The CM added, "This act, full of arrogance and hatred towards the people holding constitutional posts, is extremely shameful. I strongly condemn this act which insults parliamentary dignity."

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, with Rahul Gandhi making a video of the act.

The opposition leaders had gathered on the stairs after the suspension of 141 MPs from both houses of Parliament. The number of such members rose to 143 with two more suspensions on Wednesday.

