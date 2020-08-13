Bhopal, Aug 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Madhya Pradesh rose to 41,604 with the addition of 870 cases in the state on Wednesday, health officials said.

The fatality figure rose to 1,048 after 15 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, they said.

Of them, six died in Bhopal, two in Gwalior and one each in Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Mandsaur, Dewas, Vidisha and Raisen, the officials added.

The highest number of 169 cases were reported in Indore, followed by 91 in Bhopal, 40 in Jabalpur and 36 in Gwalior.

Meanwhile, a total of 643 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 169 to 9,069 and its death toll to 337 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 7,961 COVID-19 patients. Of these, 232 persons have so far died due to the infection.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 3,100 and 1,979 respectively.

At 2,656, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 1,657 such cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from four districts since Tuesday evening, although all the 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

Health officials said that there are 3,240 active containment zones in the state at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 41,604, active cases 9,317, new cases 870, death toll 1,048, recovered 31,239, total number of tested people is 9,51,822.

