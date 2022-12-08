New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) There is a need to take the issue of religious conversions happening across the country seriously, BJP MP from Jharkhand Sunil Kumar Singh said in Parliament on Thursday and claimed it has led to rise of suicides.

Speaking during a session in Lok Sabha to discuss matters under Rule 377, he said conversions are changing the direction of society and the country.

"Such organisations specially target people from backward classes. There have been cases that people killed themselves due to religious conversion. As part of a conspiracy, they are encouraged to think that they are not Hindus, they do not believe in Constitution. In Chhattisgarh, which is majority tribal and Dalit area, this is a very serious problem. Thus I request for a strict legislation against religious conversion," Singh said.

BJP's Rama Devi spoke on the need for providing compensation for migrant labourers from Bihar in case of death or injury, while her colleague from the Congress raised the issue of aid for farmers from Uttar Pradesh who lost their crops due to excessive rains.

Assam MP Dilip Saikia demanded that the contribution of Lachit Barphukan, a 17th century Ahom general who successfully fought against the Mughals, be included in CBSE and NCERT textbooks.

