New Delhi, December 8: With the Congress headed for a win in Himachal Pradesh, its leaders on Thursday credited party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign in the hill state for the good showing of the party in the assembly polls.

Priyanka Gandhi led the party's charge in Himachal Pradesh with several rallies and was also closely involved in strategising for the polls. Many leaders hailed her leadership in securing a win for the party and defeating the BJP's mammoth election machinery. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Hopeful Despite Trends Showing Clear Victory for Congress.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla hailed Priyanka Gandhi's campaign and leadership, lauding the "hard work" put in by her. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also complimented Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her "spirited" campaign in the state.

This is Priyanka Gandhi's first electoral success while heading the campaign charge. The party had lost Uttar Pradesh assembly polls while she spearheaded the canvassing in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls earlier this year. Party sources said the team of Priyanka Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was the senior observer for the polls, played an important role in formulating the election campaign.

Based on the feedback, a systematic election campaign was prepared under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi that involved pledges for women, youth, employees, the sources said. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: AAP Plays ‘Villain’ for Congress in State As BJP Scripts Massive Win.

During her rallies in Sirmour, Kangra, Solan and Una, Priyanka Gandhi raised the issues of Agnipath, inflation, unemployment and the old pension scheme, and that won over the people's confidence, the Congress leaders claimed.