Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) Power supply to 70,686 consumers in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's Kalyan Zone in Thane and Palghar districts was temporarily disconnected for non payment of bills to the tune of Rs 105 crore, an official said on Saturday.

MSEDCL Chief Engineer Dinesh Agrawal said the 70,686 connections comprised domestic, commercial and industrial units and Saturday's action was a result of them not paying a single rupee since November last year.

"Some 7.43 lakh consumers in Kalyan Zone owe MSEDCL a sum of Rs 402 crore as on March-end this year. Between April and June, the figure has increased by Rs 142 crore. Power supply will be restored to the 70,686 consumers once they pay their bills," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)