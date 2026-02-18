Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Kerala signed 146 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with international companies during the international buyer-seller meet, TRADEX Kerala 2026, securing trade commitments worth over Rs 81 crore.

According to the release, twelve trade orders were confirmed during the event, and execution will commence immediately. More than 30 international buyers from over 20 countries and more than 400 MSMEs from nine key sectors across the State participated in the meet.

P Vishnuraj, IAS, Director of Industries and Commerce, said TRADEX Kerala will be institutionalised as a recurring platform in view of its grand success. He added that more details of the upcoming event will be announced soon. He noted that this was the first time in Kerala's history that an international reverse buyer-seller meet of this scale had been organised, bringing global buyers directly to the State's enterprises.

"Instead of waiting to access markets abroad, we created a platform where global markets came to our doorstep. This initiative stands firmly on the strength of Kerala's evolving industrial ecosystem - the Kerala Brand. Through the Kerala Brand, we are demonstrating that products from Kerala are built on values, responsibility and global credibility. TRADEX Kerala is the practical way of showing that idea in action - it is a platform where good-quality products from Kerala get real business opportunities in the global market," he added.

The two-day event concluded on Wednesday. Suraj S, Chief Executive Officer of KBIP; Unikrishnan K., Joint Director General, FIEO; Jimmi Joseph, Deputy Commissioner, Customs House, Kochi; Anand Sarma, State Head, SPIU, RAMP Programme; and Premraj P, Joint Director, Directorate of Industries and Commerce, also attended the valedictory function of the event.

Buyers, Sellers Laud State's Initiative at TRADEX Kerala:

Both buyers and sellers lauded the State Government's initiative in organising such a large-scale international event in Kerala. Mr Franz Georg Zinggl, Managing Director, Avieko Trading GmbH, Republic of Austria, said the event was well organised. "I signed nine Memorandums of Understanding during the event. More initiatives like TRADEX Kerala should be conducted to strengthen global trade partnerships," he said.

Salil Rahim, Business Development Manager of Soroup Trading Co. Ltd., Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a company engaged in FMCG food products, said he signed three Memorandums of Understanding with sellers from Kerala. Ms Annabel Wambui Kamondo of Bella Anka International, Republic of Kenya, urged the Government to organise more international buyer-seller meets so that overseas buyers can revisit Kerala and further strengthen their ties with local sellers.

The press release also noted that the sellers expressed confidence that their companies' turnover would increase substantially through partnerships with international firms. They noted that the event was efficiently organised, with buyers well briefed on the sellers in advance, resulting in more focused and meaningful business interactions.

Joshy Joseph, Director and Marketing Head of Indcarb, a Palakkad-based manufacturer and exporter of steam-activated carbon, said the company entered into an agreement with Avieko Trading GmbH and expects the partnership to substantially boost its operations and turnover. (ANI)

