New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Congress and some other parties were trying to create misconceptions regarding the farm laws and asserted that MSP system will stay and the government will increase Minimum Support Price of crops from time to time.

He said that the BJP-led NDA government has been increasing MSP and has worked consistently for the welfare of farmers.

"Misconception is being spread that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will be finished. MSP system will not be finished in any situation. I assure our government will be increasing the MSP from time to time. Our aim is the development of farmers," he said.

He also said that the mandi system will not be ended.

"Mandi system will not be finished. We are giving an option to farmers to sell their produce to government at MSP or to sell in the state or outside the state. There is no binding on selling it in mandi only," he said.

Singh said that new laws will empower farmers.

"Congress and some other parties are trying to create misconception regarding the farm bills passed recently during the monsoon session of the Parliament. The misconception is that these are against the welfare of farmers. As the son of a farmer, I state that they are for the empowerment of farmers and to make them strong," Singh said.

"I appeal to those who are misguiding the farmers to not to do so. It cannot be imagined that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that takes great steps for farmers can bring such a law which could be against their welfare and which could make them weak," he added.

Hitting out at protests regarding the laws, the Defence Minister said a tractor was burnt.

"The way a soldier respects his weapons, similarly a farmer respects his tractor and agriculture equipment. No farmer will allow burning of a tractor. This has been done by a political party for their own gains," he said. (ANI)

