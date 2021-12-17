Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The stir-hit Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Friday dismissed 22 staffers and issued show cause notices to 63 suspended employees, officials said.

They said 2,442 bus services were operated till 6pm during the day.

MSRTC employees have been on strike since October 28 demanding merger of the cash-strapped undertaking with the state government, with the stir intensifying on November 9 after bus operations got paralysed in its 250 depots.

An MSRTC official said the overall number of dismissed employees rose to 44, while the number of those who have been given show cause notices so far stood at 355.

"A total of 24 employees were transferred, taking the number of such staffers to 2,788. The count of suspended employees increased by 51 during the day to touch 10,701. So far, the services of 2,055 people have been terminated," he said.

MSRTC, with a fleet of 16,000 buses, used to ferry 65 lakh passengers per day before COVID-19 restrictions hit operations and increased losses.

