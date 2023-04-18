New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Mugdha Sinha, joint secretary in the Ministry of Culture, will hold the charge of the director general of the National Archives of India, in addition to her own duties, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The National Archives of India (NAI) is an attached office under the Ministry of Culture.

"Mugdha Sinha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, shall now hold the charge of the post of Director General, National Archives of India, in addition to her own duties, with immediate effect, or till the post is filled up on regular basis, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," said the order issued by the Culture Ministry.

A senior official of the NAI confirmed the development.

The NAI is headed by the director general who is assisted by deputy directors looking after various divisions like records, records management, administration, training, publication, library, conservation, digitisation, etc, according to the NAI website.

The NAI is the repository of the non-current records of the Government of India and is holding them in trust for the use of administrators and scholars. It was set up in March 1891 in Calcutta (Kolkata) as the Imperial Record Department and subsequent to the transfer of the national capital from Calcutta to New Delhi in 1911, it was shifted to its present building in 1926.

