Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the sacred Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams on Friday for darshan and donated Rs 10 crore to the revered temples.

Upon his arrival at both shrines, Mukesh Ambani was grandly welcomed by Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), who also presented him with the traditional Uttarakhand cap.

After offering prayers at the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, Ambani told Chairman Hemant Dwivedi that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Char Dham Yatra is being managed in a highly organised manner, a release said.

He remarked that the Dhami government has made excellent arrangements for pilgrims at various halts along the route. Such safe and well-managed facilities are rarely seen at other pilgrimage sites.

Ambani added that he has been visiting Uttarakhand for nearly 20 years, but has never witnessed such exemplary arrangements as in recent times. He praised the historic work done under Chief Minister Dhami's leadership.

He also stated that over the next 10 years, the number of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand is expected to increase significantly.

He further noted that Uttarakhand has achieved remarkable success under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, setting new records.

Referring to the recent cloudburst incidents in the state, he expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and property, assuring that he and the Reliance Foundation will always stand by Uttarakhand in times of need.

Mukesh Ambani also affirmed that he will fully support the Uttarakhand government in protecting the shrines and the environment.

It is noteworthy that the Ambani family has played a significant role in the beautification of both the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples for many years.

Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 'divya desams,' the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also part of the Panch Badri temples, which include Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri, and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple. (ANI)

According to Hindu Tradition, Badrinath, often called Badri Vishal, was re-established by Adi Shankaracharya to revive the lost prestige of Hinduism and to unite the nation in one bond. (ANI)

