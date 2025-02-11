Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Maha Kumbh on Tuesday with his family and participated in a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail, officials here said.

According to a statement issued by Parmarth Niketan, besides Mukesh, Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, visited the Parmarth Triveni Pushp.

Also Read | Akhnoor Blast: 2 Soldiers Including Captain Killed in Landmine Explosion During Patrolling Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, who presided over the ritual, said the Ambani family honoured sanitation workers and boatmen with angvastras, sweets, fruits, hygiene kits, and other gifts.

The family participated in the Vishwa Shanti Yagya praying for "global peace and welfare," the release said.

Also Read | YouTube Responds to NHRC's Request To Remove 'India's Got Latent' Content After Controversial Remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)