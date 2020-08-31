Guwahati, Aug 31 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, describing him as an embodiment of value-based politics who had strengthened the edifice of democratic federalism.

Mukherjee was a statesman, a visionary and a versatile politician who worked tirelessly for the welfare of all sections of the society, the governor said in a condolence message.

"As a President also, he made an indelible mark to glorify the spirit of parliamentary democracy and strengthening the edifice of democratic federalism. He left behind a legacy of his works which will definitely be a source of inspiration for posterity," Mukhi said.

The chief minister said that Mukherjee was a towering personality and an embodiment of value-based politics contributing immensely to political and other aspects of the country.

"Considered as people's man, he worked for the welfare of people of all sections. His contributions to politics, economy, history, diplomacy along with others were unparalleled," Sonowal said in a statement.

Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "A legend leaves us! Pranab Da, one of modern India's finest leaders, a statesman and a visionary, is no more with us. His legacy shall be something to cherish forever."

In a statement, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, "Pranab Mukherjee was a revered scholar and statesman. The former President was admired and respected by all sections of the people."

The Assam Congress Legislature Party also expressed grief over the death of Mukherjee.

"He excelled in discharging every responsibility that came his way during his political career and won the admiration of all sections of people," the Congress' state unit said.

