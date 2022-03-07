Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) A multi-tier car parking project near the Raj Bhawan here is expected to be completed by June, officials said, as Chief Secretary A K Mehta on Monday inspected the pace of ongoing mega development projects in the city being executed under different schemes.

Mehta visited and inspected the pace of progress on ramp-based multi-level car parking project being raised at Panjtirthi near the Raj Bhawan.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Check Latest Predictions For Assembly Elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur And Goa.

The Rs 30-crore parking facility would have four levels of parking, besides two basements, ground and terrace reserved for parking of around 250 vehicles, including 33 per cent for SUVs and 136 two-wheelers, an official spokesman said, adding the ambitious project is expected to be completed by June this year.

Mehta, while assessing physical progress on the project, asked the officers to ensure operationalization of the project within the given timeline ensuring decongestion of roads of nearby markets from roadside parking for public convenience.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Seminar at Women Saint’s Camp at Dhordo in Kutch.

The chief secretary also visited the historic Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex and had on-ground appraisal of restoration and renovation works being taken up at the ancient destination of great tourist significance.

He toured different parts of the heritage complex and inspected structures where restorations works are being executed.

He directed the concerned officers to also plan out the landscaping and aesthetic environs of the entire heritage complex surroundings for beautification.

Later, the chief secretary visited the multi-tier parking project at General Bus Stand Jammu wherein he toured all the floors of the facility consisting of parking slots, commercial spaces for shops like restaurants and showrooms, the spokesman said.

He said several shopkeepers and transporters also interacted with the chief secretary and apprised him of their issues and concerns seeking an early redressal.

Mehta visited the Ragunath Bazaar and enquired about different projects being taken up there for beautification of the market besides the ropeway project at Bahu Fort, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)