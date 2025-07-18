New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Several schools in Delhi on Friday received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents.

Delhi Police and multiple authorities have launched search and evacuation operations.

Also Read | Is 'Cat Riding Crocodile' Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

An official said that multiple schools in the national capital received these bomb threats. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats.

Police, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, and the fire department, are rushing to the different schools and initiating the evacuation process.

Also Read | Mumbai Chawl Collapse: 3-Storey Chawl Collapses in Bandra’s Bharat Nagar Area, 10 People Feared Trapped; Search and Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed more than 20 schools received bomb threats and slammed the BJP over the matter.

"More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through.

"BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!" she said in a post on X.

So far, bomb threats have been received at St thomas School in Dwarka, Guru Nanak Public Sovereign School in Rohini, GD Goenka School in Dwarka, Dwarka International School, Richmond School in Paschim Vihar and Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3.

On Thursday, multiple security agencies also carried out mock drills at 10 locations to check readiness for any emergency.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)