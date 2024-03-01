New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Some flyovers and foot overbridges are likely to be completed in 2024 that will ease traffic congestion and facilitate pedestrian movement, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24.

Finance Minister Atishi presented the Economic Survey in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Impersonates as Girl, Tricks Minor to Send Her Nude Photos and Videos on Snapchat; Arrested.

According to the survey, three footover bridges that are under construction at Sri Aurobindo Marg at Adchini Village, Hauz Khas Enclave (near Padmini Enclave), Sri Aurobindo Marg at PTS Bus Stop and between newly-built court building and Tis Hazari Court Complex are likely to be completed by March 31 this year, according to the survey.

The third phase of the elevated Barapulla corridor project is likely to be completed by December 31 this year.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Forensic Team Collects Evidence, Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan Arrives at Spot in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

The stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar Phase-III under this project was sanctioned with an outlay of Rs 1260.63 Crore. An expenditure of Rs 880.11 crore has been incurred till October, 2023. The work is in progress and balance land acquisition of 9341 sqm is in final stage with 82 per cent work being completed till October last year, according to the report.

The construction of flyover at Nand Nagri and the Gagan Cinema junction and underpass at Loni Chowk of Mangal Pandey Marg is likely to be completed by July 31 this year, according to the report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)