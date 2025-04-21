New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Multiple political leaders across the spectrum, condoled the demise of Pope Francis, who died on Monday, and remembered him as a person embodying compassion, humility and spiritual courage who united people across the world.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and multiple others also condoled the demise of the Pope. "The entire world is saddened by the passing away of Pope Francis, who will be seen by posterity as being hugely consequential. He was a consistent champion of inter-religious understanding and engagement. He was also a greatly influential force for global peace and harmony who actively supported causes like the ending of discrimination of all forms, the mitigation of economic inequalities and of collaborative endeavours to deal with the impacts of climate change," Kharge's post read.

Kharge's post added, "He was truly an iconic personality, a humanitarian par excellence, who has left behind a very valuable legacy. On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend our sincere condolences to our Christian brethren, especially in different parts of our country and the world."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, noting the "profound sense of loss," also remembered how the actions of Pope Francis healed hearts and united humanity

"A profound sense of loss today. The world bids farewell to His Holiness Pope Francis, a guiding light of compassion, humility & unwavering faith. His words healed hearts, his actions united humanity. Deeply saddened by his passing, may his legacy of love live on," Rijiju wrote in a post on X.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on X, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. As the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope led by example. He was truly a People's Pope, and his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which has inspired countless souls. His Papacy will be remembered and cherished as he advocated for peace across the world."

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Earlier on Sunday. The Pope delivered his Easter message from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to thousands of people gathered in Vatican Square.

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was recently discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he spent five weeks receiving treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

On Easter Sunday, he was able to offer the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to the city of Rome and to the world. Only the pope can offer this blessing, which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effects of sins.

He dedicated the Easter Urbi et Orbi message to calling for peace worldwide, global disarmament, and the release of prisoners. (ANI)

