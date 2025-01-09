New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the list includes Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, Blue Bells, and Tagore International. The emails claimed that a large amount of explosives had been planted on the school premises.

Authorities are investigating the threats, which are similar to previous hoax bomb threats sent to schools in the city.

The e-mail warned the school of "massive and highly dangerous explosives" on its premises. "Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan," the e-mail, shared by police sources, read.

According to the mail, the sender of the mail knew about the exam schedule and the movement of students inside the school premises.

"During this time, everyone apart from the students writing the exam will either be standing outside on the field or wandering around the building. You will remain completely unaware of the devastating explosives that have already been planted in multiple key locations on your premises," mentions the email.

Last year over a hundred schools in the national capital received similar bomb threats later that turned out to be hoaxes.

On December 14 last year, the Delhi Police Special Cell identified a student of a private school as the person who had sent a bomb threat email to the Paschim Vihar school.

On December 14 and 17, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails. Furthermore, on December 13, a total of 30 schools across Delhi were targeted with hoax bomb threat emails. (ANI)

