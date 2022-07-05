Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for making hoax calls about a person carrying bombs at Ambernath railway station in Mumbai, said police on Tuesday.

The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests.

"2 persons were arrested for making hoax calls about a person carrying bombs at Ambernath railway station. Both accused worked in private companies, were habitual to consume liquor and had made the call after having a party," said Police.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC in the matter.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

