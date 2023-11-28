Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Navy allegedly died by hanging herself from ceiling in Mumbai, said police on Tuesday.

According to Mumbai police, the deceased was identified as Aparna Nair.

"The incident took place while Aparna was undergoing training on the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Attack," informed an officer.

Shortly after receiving the information, Navy doctors were called to check up on the woman.

Thereupon after conducting the examination of the woman, the doctors declared her dead, said police.

The Malwani police in Mumbai have registered a case under the ADR and have started the investigation.

Agniveer is a term used for soldiers recruited under the Agnipath Scheme. The scheme was announced on June 14, 2022.

The Agnipath Scheme is the only way to serve in the military. Under the scheme, soldiers serve for four years, which includes six months of training and 3.5 years of deployment. After retirement, they can apply to continue in the armed forces.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

