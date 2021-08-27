Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Television actor Gaurav Dixit has been arrested in connection with a drug case by the Mumbai zonal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said on Friday.

The NCB was on the lookout for Dixit for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year, the official said.

Dixit's home in Lokhandwala in Andheri was searched at the time and drugs were seized, the official added.

