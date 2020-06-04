India News | Mumbai Adds 1,442 New COVID-19 Cases; 48 More Patients Die

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 44,704 on Thursday with the addition of 1,442 new cases, while the death toll rose to 1,465 after 48 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said the metropolis has 25,141 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Surge in Coronavirus Deaths, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 2,710.

Also, 845 people with suspected coronavirus were admitted in city hospitals, it said.

According to the BMC, a total of 696 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 18,098.

Also Read | Health Ministry Issues Standard Operating Procedure to Contain Spread of COVID-19 in Religious Places: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)