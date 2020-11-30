Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 646 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,83,460, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The number of new cases has been dropping over the last five days, with the city recording 940 infections on Sunday, after adding more than 1,000 cases for four days in a row between November 25 to 28.

With 19 more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has mounted to 10,810, it said.

A total of 775 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 2,56,635, the civic body said.

The BMC stated 2,200 duplicate and outstation cases were removed from the tally of active cases during the reconciliation process.

Over 18.96 lakh samples have been tested so far in the city.

Mumbai's averagedoubling rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 200-day mark to 207 days while the average growth rate fell below 0.35 per cent, the BMC said.

Last week, the average doubling rate of cases had fallen to 195 days while the average growth had risen to 0.35 per cent.

