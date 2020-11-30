Varanasi, November 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Dev Deepawali in his Lok Sabha constituency by lighting the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat. Around 15 lakh diyas lit up on the ghats to celebrate Dev Dipawali, also known as "Deepotsav of Gods", on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Dev Deepawali 2020: PM Narendra Modi Attends Mahotsav in Varanasi, Lights Customary First Diya at Raj Ghat.

A grand laser show was held at Chet Singh Ghat of Kashi, presenting a spectacular view. On Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of him enjoying the laser show. A clip was also shared by PMO's official Twitter handle with caption: "sights, sounds and lights of Kashi." Dev Deepawali 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Annapurna Idol Stolen a Century Ago Is Now on Its Way Back to Varanasi’.

Sights, sounds and lights of Kashi. pic.twitter.com/UrxgiTa3J0 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2020

Dev Deepawali being celebrated at the ghats of Varanasi city pic.twitter.com/dO7q6fEdJk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

It is believed that gods descend on the earth on Dev Dipawali to bathe in the holy Ganga. The entire stretch of the banks of Ganga is lit up with innumerable earth lamps to welcome gods.

