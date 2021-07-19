Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Perfumery-ingredient agarwood and its oil cumulatively worth almost Rs 60 lakh were seized from two people in a Mumbai Crime Branch operation, an official said on Monday.

The seizure was made on Saturday from Dongri in south Mumbai following a tip off, he said.

"We seized 14 kilograms of agarwood oil worth Rs 49.78 lakh and 21 kilograms of agarwood chips worth over Rs 10 lakh from Hussain Mukit (37) and Baharuddin Fazarali (24), both of whom were arrested under Indian Forest Act and IPC provisions," he informed.

Agarwood, used to make perfumes after a layer is created in its bark by a fungus, is a protected item under the Forest Act and needs licences for storage and sale, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)