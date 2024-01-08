New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): In a significant stride towards transforming the landscape of high-speed rail travel in India, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor has marked the completion of 100 per cent land acquisition, setting the stage for a groundbreaking transportation network.

As per the official statement of MAHSR, all civil contracts for Gujarat and Maharashtra have been successfully awarded, showcasing robust project management. Over 120.4 km of girders have been launched, and 271 km of pier casting have been completed, emphasising the rapid progress in critical infrastructure development.

It further said that accomplishing the milestone of 100 per cent land acquisition in Gujarat, DNH (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), and Maharashtra underscores the collaborative efforts to secure the necessary space for the ambitious project.

In addition, the laying of the first reinforced concrete (RC) track bed, inspired by the Japanese Shinkansen's J-slab ballastless track system, has commenced in Surat and Anand. The completion of the first mountain tunnel, measuring 350 m in length and 12.6 m in diameter near Zaroli Village in Valsad, Gujarat, within a remarkable 10 months demonstrates efficient engineering prowess.

The erection of the first steel bridge, spanning 70 meters and weighing 673 MT, across NH 53 in Surat, Gujarat, signifies progress in bridging key infrastructural gaps in the MAHSR project.

Six out of 24 river bridges on the MAHSR corridor have also been completed, with 16 steel bridges under various stages of fabrication, heralding a new era in connectivity.

To address potential noise concerns, noise barriers are being erected on either side of the viaduct, showcasing a commitment to environmental considerations.

The commencement of work on India's first 7-kilometer undersea rail tunnel, a part of the 21-kilometer-long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra, signals groundbreaking engineering feats.

Excavation works for the construction of the Mumbai HSR station have commenced, symbolising progress in creating key transportation hubs.

Twenty-eight crossings over national and state highways, irrigation canals, and railways (17 in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra) are set to be bridged by long-span steel structures.

Works on all 8 HSR Stations are under various stages of construction, with foundation work completed for all 8 stations.

Surat and Ahmedabad stations show substantial progress in the concourse and rail level slab completion.

Mumbai HSR station works have commenced, with 99 per cent secant pile completion and substantial excavation progress.

Geotech work for the rest of the alignment in Maharashtra, including stations in Boisar, Virar, and Thane, is in progress.

As the project surges ahead, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor remains a testament to India's commitment to cutting-edge transportation infrastructure. (ANI)

