Indore, January 8: Irked at the non-cooperation from mall and shop owners to install a replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodha to mark its inauguration on January 22, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Monday said the public knows how to reply to such people. He had written a letter last month requesting the installation of such replicas at malls, major markets and public places from January 15 to 22. Ram Mandir at Night Photos: Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Shares Stunning Pictures of Ayodhya Ram Temple Premises (See Pics)

After the mayor's council meeting on Monday, Bhargava said, "Santa Claus statues and Christmas trees have been installed at many places in the city since December 25. If you have no objection to installing these, then there should be no objection in installing a replica of Ram Temple." Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya: BJP To Hold Meeting on January 10 To Review Ongoing Preparations for Grand Ceremony

"If any person shows non-cooperation without any reason in this festivity filled with devotion for Ram, then the people of Indore know how to respond," he told reporters. The idol consecration of the Ram Temple was work towards 'Ram Rajya', he said, adding he did not think anyone would have an objection to it.