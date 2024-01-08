Gurugram, January 8: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Gurugram Police probing a murder case in which a former model and girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was allegedly killed by the owner of the hotel where she was staying, has arrested a 20-year-old woman for her involvement in the crime, an official said on Monday. The police have so far arrested four persons including the prime accused, Abhijeet Singh. The accused woman was identified as Megha, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi.

During questioning, Megha said that the woman had helped Abhijeet in hiding, throwing away the murder weapon, documents and personal belongings of Divya Pahuja, 27, who was murdered by Abhijeet. "The woman has been taken on a 2 day-police remand for further questioning. She would be thoroughly questioned about her involvement in the incident and the weapon used in the murder, documents and personal belongings of the deceased," Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (crime) said. Gurugram Hotel Murder Case: Accused Abhijeet Singh Spent 6 Hours With Divya Pahuja’s Body After Killing Her

Following Abhijeet's disclosure and scanning of CCTV footage, the SIT of the Gurugram Police nabbed the woman from her house at Najafgarh in Delhi. According to Abhijeet, who allegedly shot Divya at her head, had called Megha to Hotel City Point after the murder and asked her to dispose of the belongings of the deceased woman. Megha told the police that when she reached the hotel, she saw Divya's body.

Abhijeet asked her to dispose of the belongings of the deceased woman, but she was too scared to follow his instructions, sources said. According to sources, Megha was working with an online food delivery company. Sources also claimed that Divya's body might have been thrown into a water body near Patiala. Searches are being made in the area by special teams, accompanied by divers. Divya was shot dead in Gurugram's Hotel City Point last Tuesday.

The police have recovered the car which was used to take the body to Patiala, but have not recovered the body yet. According to police, Abhijeet and Divya were in a relationship. He told the police that he shot at her in a fit of rage after she refused to delete some of his objectionable pictures. During questioning, he said that Divya used to blackmail him and also extorted money. Divya came in contact with Abhijeet through a jailed gangster, Binder Gujjar. Gujjar had apparently asked Abhijeet to assist with his children's education and during that phase, Abhijeet came in contact with Divya. Divya Pahuja Murder: Ex-model's Body Was Still in Hotel when Police First Visited It, Claim Sources

Binder Gujjar is said to be the prime conspirator in the alleged "fake encounter" of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, along with the Gurugram Police, which took place in Mumbai in 2016. Divya was the prime accused in the case. Later, she was arrested in connection with the gangster's murder, and she spent seven years in jail. She was granted bail last year in June by the Bombay High Court. Divya's family has alleged that her murder was conspired by Sandeep Gadoli's family members, along with Abhijeet.

