Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Customs officials have seized foreign currency equivalent to Rs 8.3 crore from a US citizen of Indian origin at the Mumbai airport, said an official on Wednesday.

The seizure of notes worth $10 lakh was made on Monday in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the official said.

The cash had been meticulously concealed in a handbag, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

