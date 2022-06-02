Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Three Navy sailors were arrested for allegedly thrashing two persons who objected to their consuming liquor in the open in south Mumbai's Fort area, a police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Karnataka Jamia Masjid Row: Section 144 Imposed in Mandya From June 3-5 Over VHP's Call for Protest.

The incident took place at around 9:30am near Hansraj Damodar building on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Ends Her Life After ‘Sexually Harassed’ by Cops.

"Six Navy sailors were consuming alcohol in an open space. Some local residents asked them to not do so, which led to an argument. These sailors left the spot and returned with more persons and started hitting those who had objected to their drinking," he said.

"A police beat marshal arrived there and managed to catch hold of three Navy sailors with the help of people in the vicinity, while the rest fled. The three have been remanded in judicial custody till June 15," he added.

A case has been registered under IPC sections for causing grievous hurt and other offences, the MRA Marg police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)