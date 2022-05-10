Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife in Sakinaka area of Mumbai after police found blood stains on his nails and began probing his involvement, an official said.

Accused Manoj Prajapati and his wife Reema Bhola Yadav were living separately over the past two days in Khairani Road locality and a friend of the latter found her dead in a pool of blood when he reached her house this morning, the official said.

"Yadav's throat had been slit. During our probe, we found blood stains on the nails of Prajapati and questioned him. While he tried to mislead us at first, sustained interrogation led to him confessing to the crime. We also found that he had called her last on her mobile phone," the official informed.

The crime weapon has been recovered and Prajapati has been charged with murder, the Sakinaka police station official said.

