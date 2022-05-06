Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 44-year-old British woman at a club in suburban Bandra, an official said on Friday.

The incident had occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, when the woman, who works in the British embassy, had gone to the club with her husband and friends, he said.

"When the woman went to a washroom, the 35-year-old accused molested her. The woman then returned to her table and narrated the incident to her husband and friends, following which they ran towards the accused and caught hold of him," the police official added.

Meanwhile, the police were informed about the incident, after which a team reached the spot and took the accused into custody, he said.

The accused, identifed as Ghanshyam Lalchand Yadav, has been arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), he said.

The accused is an MBA graduate and a professional, he added.

