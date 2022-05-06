OnePlus is rumoured to launch its Nord 2T 5G smartphone in the home country soon. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been listed on the e-commerce website AliExpress. The listing reveals the design, colours and key specifications. According to the AliExpress listing, OnePluss Nord 2T 5G will be offered in two colours - green and black. OnePlus 10R 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Photo Credits: AliExpress)

The handset will get a 6.43-inch FHD+ liquid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company might launch the device in other configurations as well.

For clicking photographs, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come equipped with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP B&W lens. Upfront, there will be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12.1 and will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The AliExpress listing also showcases that OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be priced at $399.

