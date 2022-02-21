Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Mumbai Congress workers on Monday protested near the office of BJP MP Manoj Kotak in Mulund against the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Also Read | Hardik Patel Threatens To Revive Patidar Agitation If Pending Demands Not Met by March 23.

Claiming that the PM's remarks on lockdown violations insulted Maharashtra and its people, the Congress has been organising protests against BJP leaders.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Efforts Underway, Arrangements Made to Get Students Back, Says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Amid the presence of police personnel, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap, CS Sapra and others protested in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the Congress had tried to protest outside the Santacruz office of BJP MP Poonam Mahajan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)