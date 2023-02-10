Mumbai, February 10: Construction work is underway at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project at Vikhroli. "We will build six platforms around 24 meters below ground level. Stations have three levels including station facilities, passenger amenities and platforms on each level," said Project Manager UP Singh. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: No Time-Frame Fixed To Complete Project, Reveals RTI.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court green-flagged the bullet train project and refused to set aside the acquisition of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd's plot at Vikhroli. Bullet Train: Bombay High Court Paves Way for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail Project; Dismisses Plea of Godrej & Boyce Against Land Acquisition.

Mumbai |Construction work underway at Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project at Vikhroli We're going to build 6 platforms around 24 mtr below ground level. Stations have 3 levels incl station facilities, passenger amenities & platform on each level: UP Singh,Project Manager (9.2) pic.twitter.com/0IaVUqupK9 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and MM Sathaye observed, "There are no irregularities in the acquisition...Project is of paramount importance...Public interest would prevail over private interest". The court has also refused to stay the project.

