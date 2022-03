Mumbai, March 17: Mumbai Sessions Court fixed March 21 as the next date hearing on the anticipatory bail application of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar in a bank fraud case. The Mumbai court has granted protection from arrest, until then.

Darekar has approached the Mumbai sessions court with an anticipatory bail application regarding the FIR registered against him for cheating, conspiracy and bank scam. Mumbai: FIR Registered Against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for Bank Fraud.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim relief from coercive action to Darekar regarding the FIR registered against him for cheating, conspiracy and bank scam.

A case has been filed against Darekar in connection with an alleged bank scam case. The FIR was lodged on Monday at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint received by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde.

