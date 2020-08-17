Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai mounted to 1,29,479 on Monday with addition of 753 new cases, which is the second lowest single-day rise so far this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 40 people succumbing to the infection, the toll rose to 7,170, it said.

Also Read | Fire Erupts at Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Killed.

At 709, the city had reported the lowest single-day rise in cases on August 4.

The number of recoveries increased by 833 in the day to 1,04,301, the civic body said.

Also Read | Congress Says It Tried to Raise Content Manipulation Issue With Facebook and WhatsApp, but in Vain.

The patient recovery rate in the metropolis has improved to 80 days now, it said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 7,170.

The BMC said it conducted 6.56 lakh tests so far.

The number of sealed buildings in the city now stands at 5,509 and that of containment zones at 580.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)