ED conducted raids at various locations in Mumbai in connection with an alleged Covid scam(Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of Suraj Chavan, a "close aide" of Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the alleged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Covid Center scam.

As per an ED official, the raids were conducted at the residence of Chavan in Mumbai's Chembur area early Wednesday morning.

The probe agency conducted raids at more than 15 locations of a few BMC officers, suppliers and Indian Administration Services (IAS) officers in Mumbai, in connection with the alleged scam.

Amid the ED raids, the former minister alleged of a street furniture scam in the civic body.

"I have written a letter to the BMC Administration, with regards to the Street Furniture Scam in the @mybmc and wondering why the BMC is sheltering the corrupt friends of Khoke Sarkar. MLAs from various parties have sought answers from the corrupt administration in BMC, that has direct blessings from the illegal CM for corruption," Aaditya Thackeray said in a tweet.

Earlier in the year, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya alleged corruption in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, the Maharashtra Lokayukta had exculpated the BMC of any "irregularity" or "non-transparency" in a complaint filed by the BJP leader.

The Lokayukta order stated, "It has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of injection Remdesivir by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them." (ANI)

