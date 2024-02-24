Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested an Afghan national, living illegally in the Wadala area of Mumbai district, the police said.

The accused was identified as Zaheer Ali Khan (38) who has been living illegally in Mumbai for the last 17 years.

Also Read | Bihar: Female Teacher Takes Students to Temple to Swear by Deities as Rs 35 Goes Missing From Purse, Transferred.

Upon inspection, Khan presented a PAN card and driving license in the name of Zaheer, claiming Indian citizenship. However, a thorough interrogation revealed that he had been misleading authorities.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, unit 5 in-charge Ghanshyam Nair, based on the information that some Afghan nationals were living illegally in Mumbai's Wadala area, the team of senior Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 5 took action in the area and detained the accused for questioning. The police found his PAN card and driving license in the name of Zaheer, he was claiming to be an Indian citizen, but the police realized that he was misleading by giving false information. So he was brought to the crime branch office and rigorously interrogated, then later on he confessed that he was an Afghan citizen and he had been living in Mumbai since 2007.

Also Read | Afghan National Arrested From Mumbai's Wadala for Illegal Stay in India: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 24, 2024.

Police seized an Afghan passport, PAN card, identity card, and vaccination certificate from his house.

Following the apprehension, the case was presented in court, leading to the accused being remanded in police custody until 26 February.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)