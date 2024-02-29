Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 45-year-old man with a country-made revolver and live cartridges near Mumbai Central Railway Station, police said.

Unit 3 of the Mumbai Crime Branch nabbed the 45-year-old near Mumbai Central Railway Station on Wednesday.

After the arrest, a case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act at Nagpada Police Station in Mumbai.

Earlier on February 17, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 5 arrested three individuals involved in transporting drugs from other states to Mumbai for distribution.

The Crime Branch seized two vehicles filled with ganja and about 374 kg of ganja drugs worth Rs 1 crore 12 lakh in the international market was recovered. (ANI)

