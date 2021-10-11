Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): A Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Monday said that it would hear on Wednesday the bail plea of Aryan Khan, accused in Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

The court asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on Wednesday morning and argue in the same matter in the second half of the same day.

"It is natural that if the bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We've filed the bail application here (Special NDPS court in Mumbai). Hearing is likely to take place today," Maneshinde told media persons before the hearing.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan, son of Bollywood star Shah rukh Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Friday, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. The shift was on its way to Goa. (ANI)

