Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Mumbai Customs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport seized foreign currency of 50000 Saudi Riyal (SAR) and diamond valued Rs 1,70,94,900 concealed inside handbag and body cavity from passenger departing to Dubai.

In a post on X, Mumbai Customs shared, "Based on specific intel, Customs officers at CSMIA, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized foreign currency of 50000 SAR and diamond weighing 652.20 Dia. Wt. Cts valued Rs 1,70,94,900/- concealed inside handbag and body cavity from pax departing to Dubai. Further investigation underway."

In another incident Customs officers at CSMI Airport, nabbed 2 Indian nationals with 24.96 Kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 24.96 Crores from Thailand on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Mumbai Customs shared, "In a major drug bust, CSMI Airport, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, on 18.06.25, nabbed 2 Indian nationals with 24.96 Kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs. 24.96Cr from Thailand. Swift follow-up operation resulted in the arrest of intended recipient. Further investigation is underway."

On June 10, officers of the Airport Special Cargo , Mumbai Customs - Zone III, interdicted and seized 489 grams of cocaine, from consignment declared as "Artificial Flowers & Cards." So far 2 persons including one foreign national has been arrested, Mumbai Customs shared in a post on X.

Earlier in April, Customs officers of CSMI Airport, Mumbai, seized suspected cocaine worth around Rs 17.89 Crore and one passenger was arrested in the case, according to the press release.

"On April 1, based on spot profiling, one passenger who arrived from Nairobi to Mumbai via Doha was intercepted by the Customs Officers at CSMI Airport. During the detailed examination of the baggage, white coloured powdered substance purported to be Cocaine having a net weight of 1789 Grams approximately valued at Rs 17,89,00,000 was recovered from the false cavity of the trolley bag carried by her. The said passenger was arrested under the Provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985," said official in a press release. (ANI)

