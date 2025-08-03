Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, have seized 14.738 kgs of suspected NDPS hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 14.73 crore during operations on Sunday.

The seizures were made across Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), resulting in the arrest of one passenger, as stated in the press release.

The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"Based on specific intel, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, intercepted 01 passenger arriving from Bangkok by flight no. MH194," a press note said.

The narcotic substances were attempting to smuggle Hydroponic Weed by falsely declaring the consignment as Confidential Diplomatic Cargo linked to national security.

The official said in a release that contraband was concealed inside envelopes bearing Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) markings and sealed with official MEA tape. The bag also contained copies of various UNODC reports and fake top-secret Mission Reports, and these are kept inside the trolley bag carried by the passengers.

Earlier on July 31, Mumbai Customs Zone-III officers had seized 8.012 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) valued at approximately Rs 8 crore during operations carried out between July 29 and 30. (ANI)

