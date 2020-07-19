Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area here on Sunday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This takes the total number of cases in Asia's biggest slum to 2,480.

As per the BMC, Dharavi currently has 143 active cases and 2,088 people have been cured/discharged.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst affected state by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 3,00,937 cases reported so far. (ANI)

