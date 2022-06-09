Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at four scrap godowns in the Mankhurd area of Maharashtra's Mumbai.

The fire has been contained and no casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the Mumbai Fire Department, as many as three fire engines and two water tankers rushed to the spot when the fire broke out at four scrap godowns in the Mankhurd area.

"A fire that broke out in four scrap godowns in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai today has been contained. No casualties were reported in the incident," said the police.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

