Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture shop in the Naigaon area of Dadar East on Tuesday late at night.

Around 3 fire tenders are present on the spot.

As of now, no casualty has been reported.

All the furniture has been burnt in this fire. No casualties were reported in the fire as the shop was closed.

Police and fire brigade personnel have given preliminary information that the fire started due to a short circuit.

Efforts to douse the fire are underway. (ANI)

