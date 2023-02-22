Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the slums of Kamla Nagar area of Mumbai during wee hours on Wednesday, officials said.

As per information, the fire was noticed by locals of the area, who in turn raised an alarm and informed fire department.

Also Read | YouTuber Arvind Arora Booked for 'Defaming' Lawyer by Using His Wedding Video Without Consent in Gurugram.

Ten fire tenders have reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation, said officials.

Further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dissolves Suspended Staff Selection Commission.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)