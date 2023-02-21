Sangareddy, February 21: A truck carrying transformer oil caught fire on the Mumbai Highway in Beeramguda area here on Tuesday morning, and a car parked beside it also gutted, police said. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported, they said. Pune Fire: 90 Stalls, Two Tempos Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Vegetable Market in Hadapsar (Watch Video).

According to Sangareddy District Fire Officer V Srinivas, "A truck carrying transformer oil in drums caught fire due to mechanical heat of the engine. The fire also spread to a car that was parked beside it." Telangana: Truck Carrying Transformer Oil in Drums Catches Fire on Beeramgunda Road, No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

"We received the call at the Hyderabad fire control room at 6:54 am. The message was immediately passed to the local fire station. The incident occurred on the Mumbai Highway, Beeramguda, RCpuram mandal," said Srinivas. The fire officers reached the spot and doused the fire, he added. Further investigations are underway.

